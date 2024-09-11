TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
