TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

