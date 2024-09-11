Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,582 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 235% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,156 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Children’s Place

Children’s Place Trading Up 73.1 %

PLCE traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,580,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,307. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Children’s Place has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 233.44% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Children’s Place by 67.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Children’s Place by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,397.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.