Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Plans Dividend of $0.26

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.60.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $954.74 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

