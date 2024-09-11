TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $32.85. Approximately 221,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 685,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.65%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

