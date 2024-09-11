TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $449.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $361.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

