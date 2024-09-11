Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Bank of America dropped their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $36,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.