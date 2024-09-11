Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0097.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPSC stock remained flat at $36.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,931. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

