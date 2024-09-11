Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0712 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TPHE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. 3,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,798. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59.
About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF
