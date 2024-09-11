Tillman Hartley LLC Sells 6,176 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Tillman Hartley LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 208,969 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,000,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,019,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 282,942 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 684,369 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,618 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

