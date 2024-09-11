Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.