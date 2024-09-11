Tillman Hartley LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 290,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,255,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

