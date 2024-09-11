Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $204.69 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009309 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,729.34 or 0.99885096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02078565 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,142,338.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.