ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Ian Friedman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Ian Friedman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 310,748 shares in the company, valued at $223,738.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ThredUp Stock Up 19.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDUP

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.