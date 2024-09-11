Theta Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.31 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $371.56 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00040601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,677,566,508 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

