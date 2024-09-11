The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 73,245 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 145.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

