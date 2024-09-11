The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $242.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

