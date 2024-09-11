The Property Franchise Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:TPFG traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 474.49 ($6.20). The stock had a trading volume of 75,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 408.39. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 270.20 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 490 ($6.41). The company has a market cap of £302.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,157.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

