The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.2% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $419.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

