The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,055,606 shares of company stock valued at $584,747,672 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.