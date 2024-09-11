The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.