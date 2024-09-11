The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $46.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,024,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,746,027.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,197,296 shares of company stock valued at $80,115,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

