The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Buckle Stock Performance
Shares of BKE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Buckle Company Profile
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
