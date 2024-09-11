The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Lifted by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Boeing Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $160.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.58. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.