Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

