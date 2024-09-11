Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $50.19

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.19, but opened at $51.94. Tempus AI shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 176,794 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Tempus AI Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($6.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,605,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth $9,625,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $5,085,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

