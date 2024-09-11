TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,378,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of TELUS worth $96,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $123,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,720 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 34,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 9.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,742 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Down 2.4 %

TELUS stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 292.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TU. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

