Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Tecsys Stock Performance
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.5893074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
