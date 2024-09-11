Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Tecsys Stock Performance

TSE:TCS opened at C$39.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$586.92 million, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$24.31 and a twelve month high of C$44.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.89.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys will post 0.5893074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

