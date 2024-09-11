Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Teck Resources Trading Down 1.2 %
TECK.A traded down C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$44.46 and a twelve month high of C$74.15. The stock has a market cap of C$454.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Teck Resources Company Profile
