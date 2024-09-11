Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

TECK.A traded down C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$44.46 and a twelve month high of C$74.15. The stock has a market cap of C$454.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.