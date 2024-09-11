TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.03. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.97 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.28. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 343,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

