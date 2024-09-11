Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 687,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 168,267 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Targa Resources worth $88,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $929,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $152.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,534 shares of company stock worth $4,788,590. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

