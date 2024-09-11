System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 3.3%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 721 ($9.43) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.68). Approximately 16,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 51,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($10.00).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($8.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
System1 Group Price Performance
System1 Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. System1 Group’s payout ratio is 3,125.00%.
About System1 Group
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
