System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Down 3.3%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 721 ($9.43) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.68). Approximately 16,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 51,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($10.00).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on System1 Group from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($8.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4,625.00 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from System1 Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. System1 Group’s payout ratio is 3,125.00%.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

