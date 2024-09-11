Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Price Down 14.1%

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 14.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.25 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55). Approximately 2,766,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 807,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.90 ($0.64).

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £108.72 million, a P/E ratio of 851.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 61.02.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.