Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

NYSE SDPI opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

