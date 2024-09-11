Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 1,937 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $35,311.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,242,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,649,790.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.5 %

Sunrun stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun's revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

