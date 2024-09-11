Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Danny Abajian Sells 2,141 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $39,030.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,649.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Danny Abajian sold 9,694 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $191,456.50.

On Monday, July 8th, Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $58,834.44.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,063. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

