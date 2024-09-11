SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $299.16 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a total market cap of $299.16 million and approximately $149.95 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG was first traded on August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,530,454 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.28061876 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $155,774,022.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the exchanges listed above.

