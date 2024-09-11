Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in CDW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CDW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $215.86 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

