Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

