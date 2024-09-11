Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

