Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.