Studio Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

