Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

