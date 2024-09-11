Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Trading Up 1.0 %

Nestlé stock opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

