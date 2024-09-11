Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Trading Up 1.0 %
Nestlé stock opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nestlé
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.