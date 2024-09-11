Studio Investment Management LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

