Studio Investment Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 755,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 145,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $59.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

