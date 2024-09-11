Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 4,466 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,344,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,011,765,000 after purchasing an additional 684,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,813,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,343,849,000 after buying an additional 714,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,518,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,190,000 after buying an additional 20,843,193 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 29,456,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,660,000 after buying an additional 14,418,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,146,000 after acquiring an additional 250,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

