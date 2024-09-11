Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 168 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

