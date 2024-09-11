Stratis Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $23,889.28 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,315.24 or 0.04116099 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00041263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002349 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

