StockNews.com Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,509,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 522.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,437,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

