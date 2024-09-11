StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $4.17 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.