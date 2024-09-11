StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

